USS Milius (DDG 69) Departs Singapore

SINGAPORE (April 19, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) departs Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 19, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 00:20
|Location:
|SG
