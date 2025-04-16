Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Four of the Six White Horses from Hardin Simmons University ride near a B-1B Lancer during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The airshow presented an opportunity to the local community to learn more about the aircraft that fly over the sky of Abilene, Texas. Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1B is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 8983115
    VIRIN: 250419-F-BO786-2008
    Resolution: 7677x4318
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1, by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

