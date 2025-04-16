James Carter, a Navy World War II veteran, celebrated his 97nth birthday at the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Wings Over West Texas was a free event open to the public designed to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8983117
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-BO786-2288
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.33 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.