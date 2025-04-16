Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Carter, a Navy World War II veteran, celebrated his 97nth birthday at the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Wings Over West Texas was a free event open to the public designed to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)