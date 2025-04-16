NTAG Miami Changes Command, Maintains Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAVIE, Fla. (April 18, 2025) Incoming Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Amanda G. Sciberras addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony held inside the Carl DeSantis Building at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., April 18, 2025. Sciberras relieved Cmdr. Johnny Lykins, Jr., as commanding officer. NTAG Miami, has recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)