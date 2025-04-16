Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Changes Command, Maintains Course [Image 1 of 8]

    NTAG Miami Changes Command, Maintains Course

    DAVIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    DAVIE, Fla. (April 18, 2025) Outgoing Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Johnny Lykins Jr., left, receives a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony held inside the Carl DeSantis Building at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., April 18, 2025. Lykins was relieved by Cmdr. Amanda G. Sciberras as commanding officer. NTAG Miami, has recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 8982809
    VIRIN: 250418-N-RF885-1022
    Resolution: 1000x666
    Size: 327.52 KB
    Location: DAVIS, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
