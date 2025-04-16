Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOM Commander visits DPAA [Image 2 of 5]

    CECOM Commander visits DPAA

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, center, commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, and member of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency pose for a group photo during a tour of the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2025. Throughout the tour, the general and his staff engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for America’s missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 8982800
    VIRIN: 250418-F-CQ002-1100
    Resolution: 5610x3733
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CECOM Commander visits DPAA [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

