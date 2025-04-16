CECOM Commander visits DPAA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, listens to a brief on the mission of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency during a tour of the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2025. Throughout the tour, the general and his staff engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for America’s missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)