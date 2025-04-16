MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina (April 18, 2025) Royal Australian Navy sailors graduate the United States Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) in the hangar bay of USS Yorktown (CV 10), April 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dart D. Delagarza)
First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training
