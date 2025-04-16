Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training

    MOUNT PLEASANT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina (April 18, 2025) Royal Australian Navy sailors graduate the United States Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) in the hangar bay of USS Yorktown (CV 10), April 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dart D. Delagarza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 8982699
    VIRIN: 250418-N-MQ442-2006
    Resolution: 7619x5079
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MOUNT PLEASANT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training
    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training
    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training
    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training
    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Royal Australian Navy Enlisted Students Graduate Nuclear Power Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Yorktown
    CV 10
    AUKUS
    Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download