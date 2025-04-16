Minnesota National Guard Civil Support Team changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen, Soldiers, family, and friends of the Minnesota National Guard gather to celebrate the change of command of the Saint Paul-based 55th Civil Support Team between outgoing commander, Army Lt. Col. Allan Hetteen, to incoming commander, Army Lt. Col. T.C. Zdon in Saint Paul, April 18, 2025. The 55th Civil Support Team performs duties in support of emergency preparedness programs to prepare for or respond to emergencies involving the use or threatened use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, a terrorist attack or threatened terrorist attack that results in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property, the intentional or unintentional release of nuclear, biological, radiological or toxic or poisonous chemicals that result in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property, or a natural or manmade disaster that results in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)