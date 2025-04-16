Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Civil Support Team changes command [Image 10 of 12]

    Minnesota National Guard Civil Support Team changes command

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Airmen, Soldiers, family, and friends of the Minnesota National Guard gather to celebrate the change of command of the Saint Paul-based 55th Civil Support Team between outgoing commander, Army Lt. Col. Allan Hetteen, to incoming commander, Army Lt. Col. T.C. Zdon in Saint Paul, April 18, 2025. The 55th Civil Support Team performs duties in support of emergency preparedness programs to prepare for or respond to emergencies involving the use or threatened use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, a terrorist attack or threatened terrorist attack that results in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property, the intentional or unintentional release of nuclear, biological, radiological or toxic or poisonous chemicals that result in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property, or a natural or manmade disaster that results in or could result in catastrophic loss of life or property. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 8982668
    VIRIN: 250418-Z-BC699-1147
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Civil Support Team changes command [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    55th Civil Support Team
    Allan Hetteen
    T.C. Zdon

