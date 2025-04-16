Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-54A NAS Whidbey Island Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 27, 2025) A T-54A Marlin, assigned to Training Wing Four, taxis while
    the pilot monitoring gives a shaka at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa. March 27 2025. A pair of T-54As arrived at NAS Whidbey Island Mar. 27 after completing their first cross-country flight to Washington State, showcasing the range capacity as the Navy’s newest multi-engine trainer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 8982430
    VIRIN: 250327-N-JC435-1002
    Resolution: 4481x2218
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, T-54A NAS Whidbey Island Visit [Image 2 of 2], by LT Sara Wedemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-54A

