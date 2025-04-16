T-54A NAS Whidbey Island Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 27, 2025) A T-54A Marlin, assigned to Training Wing Four, starts engines at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa. Mar. 27 2025. A pair of T-54As arrived at NAS Whidbey Island Mar. 27 after completing their first cross-country flight to Washington State, showcasing the range capacity as the Navy’s newest multi-engine trainer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)