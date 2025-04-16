OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 27, 2025) A T-54A Marlin, assigned to Training Wing Four, starts engines at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa. Mar. 27 2025. A pair of T-54As arrived at NAS Whidbey Island Mar. 27 after completing their first cross-country flight to Washington State, showcasing the range capacity as the Navy’s newest multi-engine trainer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8982429
|VIRIN:
|250327-N-JC435-1001
|Resolution:
|4940x2734
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-54A NAS Whidbey Island Visit [Image 2 of 2], by LT Sara Wedemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.