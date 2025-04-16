Family Child Care program officials are seeking more caregivers

Zenaida Vazquez, a caregiver for more than 17 years, sits with the six children that she cares for a few minutes. Vazquez said she loves her job as a Family Child Care program participant.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8982422
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-QT978-2232
|Resolution:
|6618x4500
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Family Child Care program officials seeking more caregivers
Fort Knox