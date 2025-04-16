Vazquez and her husband said they consider the six children that they provide child care for to be their second family.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8982427
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-QT978-2260
|Resolution:
|7409x4500
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Child Care program officials are seeking more caregivers [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family Child Care program officials seeking more caregivers
Fort Knox