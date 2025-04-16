Cmdr. Guidi Rung Ashore From USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250418-N-IH507-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 18, 2025) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) commanding officer, congratulates Cmdr. Marco Guidi, Stennis’ combat systems officer, following a ring-off ceremony, in Newport News, Virginia, April 18, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)