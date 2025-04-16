Cmdr. Guidi Rung Ashore From USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Swigart 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250418-N-IH507-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 18, 2025) Cmdr. Marco Guidi, the combat systems officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), salutes Sailors as he is rung ashore, in Newport News, Virginia, April 18, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)

