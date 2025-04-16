Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Swigart 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250407-N-IH507-1066 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2025) Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director, Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to the supply department assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during a routine visit in Newport News, April 7, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 8982094
    VIRIN: 250407-N-IH507-1066
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zachary Swigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    RDML Treanor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download