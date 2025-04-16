RMDL Treanor Visits the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250407-N-IH507-1032 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2025) Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director, Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, tours the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during a routine visit in Newport News, April 7, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)