U.S. Navy Midshipmen visit ONI

SUITLAND, Md. (April 15, 2025) - Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes addresses Midshipmen form the U.S. Naval Academy’s Information Warfare Club during a visit to ONI. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Hema Puran)