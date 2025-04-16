Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Midshipmen visit ONI [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Midshipmen visit ONI

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hema Puran 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (April 15, 2025) - Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes addresses Midshipmen form the U.S. Naval Academy’s Information Warfare Club during a visit to ONI. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Hema Puran)

    U.S. Naval Academy
    Naval Intelligence
    Information Warfare
    ONI

