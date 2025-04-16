Deputy District Commander LtCol Dave MacPhail commemorates Paul Revere's 'Midnight Run" on April 18, 2025, in Boston, Ma.
8 days later on April 26, 1775, the very early and humble beginnings of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was formed with the appointment of Col. Richard Gridley as Chief Engineer.
