    Deputy District Commander LtCol Dave MacPhail commemorates Paul Revere's 'Midnight Run" on April 18, 2025 in Boston, Ma

    Deputy District Commander LtCol Dave MacPhail commemorates Paul Revere's 'Midnight Run&quot; on April 18, 2025 in Boston, Ma

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Deputy District Commander LtCol Dave MacPhail commemorates Paul Revere's 'Midnight Run" on April 18, 2025, in Boston, Ma.

    8 days later on April 26, 1775, the very early and humble beginnings of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was formed with the appointment of Col. Richard Gridley as Chief Engineer of the Continental Army.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 8981905
    VIRIN: 250417-A-WY275-3354
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Boston
    ARMY250
    USACE250

