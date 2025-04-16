In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, the Night at the Museum events gets started April 11 in the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex as about 60 teenagers are introduced to the mystery they will be trying to solve during the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation lock-in.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8981584
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-FH875-1790
|Resolution:
|2047x1362
|Size:
|913.56 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure
No keywords found.