Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, the Night at the Museum events gets started April 11 in the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex as about 60 teenagers are introduced to the mystery they will be trying to solve during the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation lock-in.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 8981584
    VIRIN: 250411-A-FH875-1790
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 913.56 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood
    Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood
    Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure
    Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Teens immerse in military history while staying in Army museum for night of excitement, adventure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download