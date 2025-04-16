Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 2 of 4]

    Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Best Sapper competitors begin the 2024 competition at Waynesville's Rubidoux Park. The stage is set for the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition April 25 to 28 at Fort Leonard Wood — 2025 Best Sapper organizers are bringing the competition to the community again by executing the competition’s nonstandard physical fitness test at 9 a.m. April 26 in Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 8981568
    VIRIN: 240419-A-FH875-5122
    Resolution: 2048x904
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Best Sapper

