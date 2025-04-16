Best Sapper competitors begin the 2024 competition at Waynesville's Rubidoux Park. The stage is set for the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition April 25 to 28 at Fort Leonard Wood — 2025 Best Sapper organizers are bringing the competition to the community again by executing the competition’s nonstandard physical fitness test at 9 a.m. April 26 in Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8981568
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-FH875-5122
|Resolution:
|2048x904
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood
No keywords found.