Best Sapper Competition to commence April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood

Best Sapper competitors begin the 2024 competition at Waynesville's Rubidoux Park. The stage is set for the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition April 25 to 28 at Fort Leonard Wood — 2025 Best Sapper organizers are bringing the competition to the community again by executing the competition’s nonstandard physical fitness test at 9 a.m. April 26 in Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park.