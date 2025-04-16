The Area Defense Counsel serves you

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Air Base Wing Area Defense Counsel entrance at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 7, 2025.The ADC’s purpose is to advocate for Airmen when they have alleged non-judicial punishment actions or misconduct charges against them by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)