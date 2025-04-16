The Area Defense Counsel serves you

When an Airman is facing military legal issues, the 39th Air Base Wing Area Defense Counsel is in their corner, ready to defend their rights and help them navigate the process.



Unlike the base legal office, which represents the Air Force and advises commanders, the ADC exists to represent individual Airmen.



“The legal office works in tandem with commanders for good order and discipline, making sure everyone complies with Air Force Instructions,” said Capt Díandra Romero, 39th ABW ADC. “If for example, a member has a nonjudicial proceeding for alleged misconduct, we help that member through the process, because they are who we work with and represent.”



One of the things that makes the ADC office unique is its independence. The office operates under a separate chain of command that reports directly to Washington D.C., not to local base leadership or the wing’s Staff Judge Advocate. That structure is intentional and ensures defense attorneys can represent their clients without outside pressure or influence.



“In the event an Airman is subject to adverse actions or accused of any type of misconduct, they need to know they have representation,” said Staff Sgt. Amanda Dobbins, 39th ABW ADC paralegal. “They need to know there is someone who can represent them, to assist them through the process, and they’re not alone.”



Another critical part of the ADC’s support is the strong confidentiality it provides, nearly absolute, except in scenarios involving threats of harm to oneself and others.



“The more we are told, the better we can help,” said Romero. “For any part of the misconduct that is alleged, is where having honesty is necessary. We strive to build trust, showing that I have their best interests in mind, that they can rely on my expertise and my subject matter knowledge to help them through the legal issues they’re dealing with.”



The ADC handles a wide range of actions from records of individual counseling to nonjudicial punishment, and even the most severe disciplinary actions that can result in discharge boards or courts-martial.



“No matter the case, the ADC stands ready to assist Airmen from beginning to end,” said Romero.



“Our mission in the ADC office is to get members back in the green, and that means we help them navigate the processes,” said Romero. “Sometimes it’s the hardest day of a member’s career; receiving paperwork, being notified that they’re being recommended for discharge, or that they are going to courts-martial for alleged offenses. We make every effort to get them either back to being a contributing member of their unit so they can continue to be a part of the mission, or help them through the process to transition into the civilian sector.”



Romero also handles cases throughout United States Air Forces Europe, often collaborating with other ADCs across bases such as Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom to name a few.



Whether you’re navigating lower-level military discipline or a more serious allegation, the ADC exists for one reason: to support you.

