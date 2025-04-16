USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250417-N-JC445-1014 TUNIS, Tunisia (April 17, 2025) Capt. Colin Price, left, commanding officer the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), and Adm. Adel Jehane, chief of naval staff, Tunisia, pose for a photo during a key leadership engagement conference. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)