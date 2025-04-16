250417-N-JC445-1005 TUNIS, Tunisia (April 17, 2025) Adm. Adel Jehane, chief of naval staff, Tunisia, walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8981232
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-JC445-1005
|Resolution:
|5313x4056
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.