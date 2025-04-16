Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250417-N-JC445-1005 TUNIS, Tunisia (April 17, 2025) Adm. Adel Jehane, chief of naval staff, Tunisia, walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 03:37
    Location: TUNIS, TN
