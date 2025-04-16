APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2025) – The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2025. Nimitz is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8981208
|VIRIN:
|250418-D-ES098-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|27.84 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit [Image 2 of 2], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.