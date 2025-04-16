Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit

    GUAM

    04.18.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2025) – The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2025. Nimitz is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit

    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Guam Port Visit

