APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2025) – Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2015. Nimitz is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8981207
|VIRIN:
|250418-D-ES098-1001
|Resolution:
|8112x5411
|Size:
|23.92 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit [Image 2 of 2], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.