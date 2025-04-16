USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2025) – Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2015. Nimitz is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)