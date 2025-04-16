Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conclude SALVEX Korea 2025

JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, pose for a photo with the Republic of Korea Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 11, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8981204
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-YV347-1145
|Resolution:
|5894x4051
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
