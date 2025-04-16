Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conclude SALVEX Korea 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, pose for a photo with the Republic of Korea Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 11, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)