    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conclude SALVEX Korea 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conclude SALVEX Korea 2025

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Blankshine, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, presents a commemorative gift from Hawaii—where MDSU 1 is stationed—to Republic of Korea navy Cmdr. Young Nam Park during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 11, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group
    Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

