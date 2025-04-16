Balikatan 25: US, Philippine service members commemorate groundbreaking ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine and U.S. service members pose for a photo with the local community for a ground-breaking ceremony during Exercise Balikatan 25 held in Bulacan, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)