Balikatan 25: US, Philippine service members commemorate groundbreaking ceremony

Philippine Army Pfc. Jonathan Elchico, a mason with 522nd Engineer Construction Builders, participates in the renovation of Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School during Exercise Balikatan 25 held in Bulacan, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8981193
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-FG738-1101
|Resolution:
|5472x3072
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|BULACAN, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
