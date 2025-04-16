Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: US, Philippine service members commemorate groundbreaking ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    Balikatan 25: US, Philippine service members commemorate groundbreaking ceremony

    BULACAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Army Pfc. Jonathan Elchico, a mason with 522nd Engineer Construction Builders, participates in the renovation of Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School during Exercise Balikatan 25 held in Bulacan, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    This work, Balikatan 25: US, Philippine service members commemorate groundbreaking ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Balikatan
    HCA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

