From Airman to Donor

Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher completes career field upgrade training with the 914 Air Refueling Wing during a temporary duty assignment in Barksdale, AZ, July 2021. Fisher transferred to the Air National Guard component in 2022, where she has since served in Texas and is currently assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls New York. Courtesy photo.
