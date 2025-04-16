Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Training Directorate PEO Speaks at Forum [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Training Directorate PEO Speaks at Forum

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Rodney Stevens, Program Executive Officer for the Training Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center speaks to audience members during the Simulation & Training Community Forum (STCF) in Dayton, Ohio, April 16, 2025.

    Stevens spoke about the future of the Directorate and their role in enhancing warfighter readiness. STCF is hosted by the National Training and Simulation Association and consists of industry partners, academia and military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)

