Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Training Directorate PEO Speaks at Forum

Rodney Stevens, Program Executive Officer for the Training Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center speaks to audience members during the Simulation & Training Community Forum (STCF) in Dayton, Ohio, April 16, 2025.
Stevens spoke about the future of the Directorate and their role in enhancing warfighter readiness. STCF is hosted by the National Training and Simulation Association and consists of industry partners, academia and military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8979827
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-OD898-1001
|Resolution:
|5899x3363
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
