    Albuquerque Job Corps student advances career goals by joining the US Army. [Image 2 of 2]

    ALBUQUERQUE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    22-year-old Albuquerque Job Corps graduate Quareme Berry poses with Army Captain Charles Benson and Staff from the Rio Rancho Army Recruiting Station after his Oath of Enlistment ceremony.

    This work, Albuquerque Job Corps student advances career goals by joining the US Army. [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

