Albuquerque Job Corps student advances career goals by joining the US Army.

Local Albuquerque Job Corps graduate, 22-year-old Quareme Berry recently achieved a lifelong goal by enlisting in the United States Army. Originally from Jacksonville Florida, Berry attended the electrical technician program offered by the Job Corps Center in his hometown. During his studies, he heard about the advanced solar and thermal systems technician program available at the Albuquerque Jobs Corps Center. In the spring 2024, Berry enrolled in this unique program, packed up what little he had and relocated to New Mexico. During his coursework, Berry states he bounced from working at one fast-food restaurant to another and experiences the struggles of uncertainty that many young people like him face. He maintained focus on his studies but felt he needed a competitive edge to advance his career once he graduated.

During a lunchtime presentation at the Albuquerque Job Corps Center, he met Staff Sergeant Christian Jegglie of the Rio Ranco Army Recruiting Station and his interest in an advanced technical career kicked in. The two began exploring Army career paths and options that would strengthen Berry’s technical goals. Once all enlistment requirements were met, Berry selected Military Occupational Specialty 12B, Combat Engineer. This technical career field provides expertise in clearing barriers, detecting mines, and producing quick and creative engineering solutions.

Berry solidified his commitment to serve by accepting the Military Oath of Enlistment during a ceremony held at the Albuquerque Job Corps Center on April 4, 2025. Friends and staff proudly witnessed this momentous event and wished him the absolute best. When asked what attracted you serve in the Army, Berry responded “since I was around 15, I have always wanted to join. I enjoy technical work, and this is kind of a dream.” This May, Berry will ship out to Fort Leonard Wood Missouri where he will perform Basic Combat Training and will continue with his Advance Individual training. We will follow up on Berry’s journey and share his Army Story.

