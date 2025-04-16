Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    250413-N-BT947-3275 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 13, 2025) A U.S. Sailor looks through a night vision system while standing watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:17
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Princeton, CG 59, U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, CENTCOM, CSG-1, C5F

