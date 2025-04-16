Date Taken: 04.13.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:17 Photo ID: 8979778 VIRIN: 250413-N-BT947-3360 Resolution: 3500x2333 Size: 1.99 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.