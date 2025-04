Dr. Brett Seidle Visits NAVFAC EXWC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Brett Seidle, deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for research, development, test and engineering, visits the Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) team at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Naval Base Ventura County, July 25, 2024. As NAVFAC’s only warfare center, EXWC provides technology and unique, agile solutions for the warfighter that specifically focus on expeditionary, oceans, and shore needs from enduring bases to forward deployed expeditionary locations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)