    Dr. Brett Seidle Visits NAVFAC EXWC [Image 1 of 4]

    Dr. Brett Seidle Visits NAVFAC EXWC

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Dr. Brett Seidle, deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for research, development, test and engineering, meets with Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen and Technical Director Kail Macias at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Naval Base Ventura County, July 25, 2024. As NAVFAC’s only warfare center, EXWC provides technology and unique, agile solutions for the warfighter that specifically focus on expeditionary, oceans, and shore needs from enduring bases to forward deployed expeditionary locations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8979446
    VIRIN: 250312-N-BN624-1128
    Resolution: 5470x3651
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navfac
    Navy
    exwc
    Seidle

