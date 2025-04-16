20241012-A-ZZ999-1777

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Sgt. James Doucette, a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning mechanic at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, wears his Lexington Minute Men militia kit outside the Hartwell Tavern at the Minuteman National Historical Park during a 250th Revolutionary War re-enactment event called, "Preparing for Winter, Preparing for War" Oct. 12, 2024 (Courtesy photo).