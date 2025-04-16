Army Reserve Sgt. James Doucette, a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning mechanic at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, wears his Lexington Minute Men militia kit outside the Hartwell Tavern at the Minuteman National Historical Park during a 250th Revolutionary War re-enactment event called, "Preparing for Winter, Preparing for War" Oct. 12, 2024 (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8979188
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-ZZ999-1777
|Resolution:
|1800x2400
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20241012-A-ZZ999-1777 [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reservist shares passion of re-enacting 250th anniversary of Battle of Lexington, Concord
No keywords found.