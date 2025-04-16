Date Taken: 07.04.2019 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:32 Photo ID: 8979185 VIRIN: 190704-A-ZZ999-1776 Resolution: 1881x2400 Size: 883.18 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 20190704-A-ZZ999-1776 [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.