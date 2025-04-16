BAMC recognizes exceptional service of volunteers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mark Stackle, commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jan “Eddy” Miller present a certificate of appreciation to Joyce Earnest during the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 16, 2025. BAMC volunteers contributed more than 26,000 hours of service in 2024. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)