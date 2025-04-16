Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC recognizes exceptional service of volunteers [Image 12 of 12]

    BAMC recognizes exceptional service of volunteers

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. Mark Stackle, commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jan “Eddy” Miller present a certificate of appreciation to Joyce Earnest during the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 16, 2025. BAMC volunteers contributed more than 26,000 hours of service in 2024. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    BAMC recognizes exceptional service of volunteers

