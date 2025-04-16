BAMC recognizes exceptional service of volunteers

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Col. Mark Stackle, commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jan “Eddy” Miller present a...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Col. Mark Stackle, commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jan “Eddy” Miller present a certificate of appreciation to Ernesto and Shirly Lozares, who were recognized as Family of the Year, during the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 16, 2025. BAMC volunteers contributed more than 26,000 hours of service in 2024. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 17, 2024) -- Brooke Army Medical Center held a Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 16 to honor the individuals who donate their time to serve others.



“It’s a real privilege to get a chance to be here,” said BAMC Commander Col. Mark Stackle. “It’s a real testament to the amount of commitment our community has to Brooke Army Medical Center.”



“This is something we get a privilege to do each year, to recognize you more formally,” Stackle said. “But I don't want you to think that this is only once a year where we think about what a great inspiration that each of you are and your contribution.”



The commander said that many times the focus is on how critical the civilian and uniformed members are to the mission, but what sets BAMC apart are the volunteers who donate their time.



Stackle noted that BAMC has 146 volunteers serving within the organization who contributed more than 26,000 hours of service in 2024.



“If you translate that into paid salary, it would be almost a million dollars,” Stackle said.



The commander also highlighted the 46 youth volunteers who donated more than 3,500 hours this past summer.



“What inspires me, as I get a chance to walk around and talk to many of you, is just how much passion and care you bring to (volunteering),” he said. “You honestly come to work because you care about this mission, and the patients and the staff. You're donating hundreds of thousands of hours in order to help us.”



The volunteers honored during the BAMC ceremony were:



• BAMC Professional Volunteer of the Year – Retired Maj. Gen. Barbara Holcomb, a registered nurse who volunteers in the Emergency Department.

• BAMC Non-Professional Civilian Volunteer of the Year – Michael Pomeroy, Burn Intensive Care Unit greeter

• BAMC Non-Professional Military Retiree Volunteer of the Year –Norma King, operating room assistant

• BAMC Teen of the Year – Alethea Vasielades, who volunteered with the Ophthalmology Service

• BAMC Group of the Year – Critical Care /Emergency Nursing Course Patient Actors

• BAMC Family of the Year – Ernesto and Shirley Lozares, who volunteer in Logistics and Optical Fabrication Laboratory



The BAMC Volunteer of the Year winners will also compete for Joint Base San Antonio Volunteer of the Year honors during a ceremony April 22 at the Fort Sam Houston Theater.



Additionally, several BAMC volunteers received the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a national award that honors volunteers whose service positively impacts their communities. This award is given at the bronze, silver, and gold levels. To earn the bronze, you must volunteer over 100 hours during a calendar year. The silver level is 250 hours or more, and the gold level is for 500 hours or more.



Seventy-nine BAMC volunteers earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for 2024 – nine gold, 15 silver and 55 bronze.



“These numbers, while a great testament to the dedication and commitment of these volunteers, don’t show the amazing impact of what these volunteers do with the time they give,” said Jennifer Slack, volunteer coordinator.



BAMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller told the volunteers, “You are the true epitome of leadership because you demonstrate servant leadership. Always giving and never expecting anything in return.”



“You definitely make a difference in our team's lives, whether they're part of the team or they're a beneficiary walking through our doors,” he said.