Colleagues, friends and family gather to honor a retiring service member during a retirement ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony recognized decades of honorable service and dedication to military medicine.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8979002
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-SH479-2514
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.