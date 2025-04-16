Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Colleagues, friends and family gather to honor a retiring service member during a retirement ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. The ceremony recognized decades of honorable service and dedication to military medicine.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 8978998
    VIRIN: 240906-D-SH479-2515
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Retirement Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

